* U.S. crude has longest stretch of declines since August

* Greek government faces possible collapse amid referendum plan

* China's manufacturing slowdown raises demand concerns

* Coming Up: ECB rate decision on Thursday

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 U.S. crude fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, the longest losing streak since August, as renewed concerns about Greece's debt crisis and a slowdown in China's manufacturing drove investors to assets such as the dollar and gold.

The Greek government faced possible collapse as ruling party lawmakers demanded that Prime Minister George Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for a referendum on the bailout plan.

The gloomy outlook was compounded by data on Tuesday showing slower manufacturing activity in China in October.

"Greece's referendum plan has introduced a new level of uncertainty over the EU debt crisis," said Nader Naeimi, a strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd in Sydney.

"And you have worries about a weakening China, a really heavy consumer of commodities."

U.S. crude CLc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 78 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $91.41 a barrel at 0228 GMT, extending declines from the previous session.

Brent crude LCOc1 lost 50 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $109.04 a barrel. Brent prices rose 6.6 percent last month.

China's big manufacturers ran at their slowest pace in October since early 2009, purchasing managers' data showed on Tuesday.

The Asian nation is the biggest energy user in the world.

Investors are now waiting for a news conference by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke later in the day after a two-day policy meeting, for further trading cues. The Fed looks set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market turbulence heightens the chances of action later.

Eyes are also on the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday for any interest rate reduction to help prevent the region from sliding into a recession, analysts said.

On the data side, U.S. weekly crude inventory report scheduled for later in the day may show an increase in the country's commercial crude stocks for a second consecutive week, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 12 analysts projected that crude oil stocks rose 1.1 million barrels on average for the week ended Oct. 28 after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 4.74-million-barrel build for the week to Oct. 21 as imports climbed.

But the industry group American Petroleum Institute, in a report late on Tuesday, said domestic crude inventories fell 156,000 barrels last week. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)