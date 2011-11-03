KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 U.S. crude fell on Thursday
towards $92 per barrel, reversing previous session's gains on
concerns that Europe's debt crisis will crimp growth in the
United States and China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. December crude CLc1 on the New York Mercantile
Exchange was down 38 cents at $92.13 by 0110 GMT, after closing
up 32 cents at $92.51 in the previous session.
* Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was down 13
cents at $109.21.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude was at $17.08, up from
$16.83 at the close on Wednesday. CL-LCO=R
* U.S. crude inventories rose 1.83 million barrels for the
week to Oct. 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said
on Wednesday. That's larger than the forecast for a 1.1
million-barrel gain in a Reuters poll.
* U.S. product inventories were mixed, with distillates,
which include heating oil and diesel oil, sharply lower while
gasoline showed an increase, according to the weekly report.
Forecasts had called for a drop in stocks of both categories.
* France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call
a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister
George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive EU
aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
* Investors will closely watch a rate decision by the
European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Wednesday said it was mulling the possibility of
buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery but
offered no new stimulus.
* A Group of 20 summit is to take place on Thursday and
Friday, with Europe's debt crisis expected to dominate the
talks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as fears that
Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted
investors to continue shedding riskier assets in favour of the
relative safety of the dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data Oct 30
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Nov 2011
1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)