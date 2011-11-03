KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 U.S. crude fell on Thursday towards $92 per barrel, reversing previous session's gains on concerns that Europe's debt crisis will crimp growth in the United States and China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. December crude CLc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 38 cents at $92.13 by 0110 GMT, after closing up 32 cents at $92.51 in the previous session.

* Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was down 13 cents at $109.21.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude was at $17.08, up from $16.83 at the close on Wednesday. CL-LCO=R

* U.S. crude inventories rose 1.83 million barrels for the week to Oct. 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That's larger than the forecast for a 1.1 million-barrel gain in a Reuters poll.

* U.S. product inventories were mixed, with distillates, which include heating oil and diesel oil, sharply lower while gasoline showed an increase, according to the weekly report. Forecasts had called for a drop in stocks of both categories.

* France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

* Investors will closely watch a rate decision by the European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling recovery but offered no new stimulus.

* A Group of 20 summit is to take place on Thursday and Friday, with Europe's debt crisis expected to dominate the talks.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to continue shedding riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):

0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data Oct 30

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Nov 2011

1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)