SINGAPORE Nov 4 Oil futures held steady in
early Asian trade on Friday after rising more than a $1 in the
previous session as Greece backed away from a referendum and a
rate cut by the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing
of the region's debt crisis.
U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 27 cents to $93.80 a barrel at
0034 GMT, after gaining $1.56 and rising for a second straight
day on Thursday. Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 29 cents to
$110.54, after rising $1.49 in the previous session, ending a
four-day losing streak.
FUNDAMENTALS
* G20 leaders meeting in southern France will try to look
beyond a Greek drama that has shaken their annual gathering and
agree on measures that will convince markets the risk of further
euro zone contagion can be stemmed.
* Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to
seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of
holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a
Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.
* The top Republican in the U.S. Congress, John Boehner, on
Thursday said some additional revenue could be part of a deficit
deal being negotiated by lawmakers, as long as it also includes
significant reforms to benefits programs.
* Dozens were killed in the Syrian city of Homs on Thursday,
activists said, in a burst of violence following reports of
sectarian killings this week that threaten to ignite civil
strife between majority Sunnis and the minority Alawite sect.
* The United States, Britain and France turned up the
pressure on Tehran on Thursday ahead of next week's release of a
keenly awaited U.N. report that may offer new details about the
military side of Iran's nuclear program.
* Freddie Mac , the second-largest source of U.S.
mortgage finance, said it will tap an extra $6 billion from its
taxpayer lifeline as the shaky U.S. housing market fueled its
worst quarterly loss in more than a year.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro gained against the dollar and yen in volatile
trade on Thursday as optimism that Greece will forego plans to
hold a referendum on its bailout package trumped a surprising
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as Greece
backed away from the proposed referendum that threatened its
membership in the euro, which could destabilize global markets.
* Along with oil, most metals and crops rallied too on
Thursday on hopes Greece will abandon the referendum.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Oct 2011
- 1230 US Non-farm payrolls Oct
- 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly
- 2000 U.S BLS Employment situation Oct
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)