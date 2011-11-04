SINGAPORE Nov 4 Oil futures held steady in early Asian trade on Friday after rising more than a $1 in the previous session as Greece backed away from a referendum and a rate cut by the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis.

U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 27 cents to $93.80 a barrel at 0034 GMT, after gaining $1.56 and rising for a second straight day on Thursday. Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 29 cents to $110.54, after rising $1.49 in the previous session, ending a four-day losing streak.

FUNDAMENTALS

* G20 leaders meeting in southern France will try to look beyond a Greek drama that has shaken their annual gathering and agree on measures that will convince markets the risk of further euro zone contagion can be stemmed.

* Intense European pressure forced debt-stricken Greece to seek political consensus on a new bailout plan instead of holding a referendum after EU leaders raised the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro to preserve the single currency.

* The top Republican in the U.S. Congress, John Boehner, on Thursday said some additional revenue could be part of a deficit deal being negotiated by lawmakers, as long as it also includes significant reforms to benefits programs.

* Dozens were killed in the Syrian city of Homs on Thursday, activists said, in a burst of violence following reports of sectarian killings this week that threaten to ignite civil strife between majority Sunnis and the minority Alawite sect.

* The United States, Britain and France turned up the pressure on Tehran on Thursday ahead of next week's release of a keenly awaited U.N. report that may offer new details about the military side of Iran's nuclear program.

* Freddie Mac , the second-largest source of U.S. mortgage finance, said it will tap an extra $6 billion from its taxpayer lifeline as the shaky U.S. housing market fueled its worst quarterly loss in more than a year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro gained against the dollar and yen in volatile trade on Thursday as optimism that Greece will forego plans to hold a referendum on its bailout package trumped a surprising interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as Greece backed away from the proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro, which could destabilize global markets.

* Along with oil, most metals and crops rallied too on Thursday on hopes Greece will abandon the referendum.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Oct 2011

- 1230 US Non-farm payrolls Oct

- 1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

- 2000 U.S BLS Employment situation Oct (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)