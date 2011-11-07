TOKYO Nov 7 U.S. crude futures were headed for their fourth day
of gains on Monday, as news that Greek politicians had formed a coalition
government to approve a euro zone bailout raised hopes for an easing of Europe's
debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was up 24 cents at $94.50 a barrel
by 2352 GMT, after settling up 19 cents at $94.26 on Friday, the highest close
since Aug. 1.
* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was up $1.07 at $113.04 a
barrel, after settling up $1.14 at $111.97, the highest close since Oct. 27.
* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal on Sunday with the
opposition on forming a coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early
elections, breaking an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to the
political bickering.
Papandreou agreed to stand down when the new government takes over.
* Crude oil refineries and pipelines in Oklahoma were unaffected by
earthquakes that shook the state over the weekend, operators said on Sunday.
The strongest quake -- a 5.6 magnitude temblor -- rumbled the region on
Saturday night, with aftershocks continuing Sunday in the central area of the
state, about 40 miles (64 km) east of the capital Oklahoma City.
* Speculators trimmed their net long position in U.S. crude oil futures and
options positions in the week to Nov. 1, pulling back from a four-month high hit
the previous week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday.
Hedge funds and other large investors cut their net long position on the New
York Mercantile Exchange by 7,064 contracts to end Tuesday at 190,216, a
reduction of just over 3 percent.
* The U.N. nuclear watchdog is expected this week to issue its most detailed
report yet on research in Iran seen as geared to developing atomic bombs,
heightening international suspicions of Tehran's agenda and stoking Middle East
tensions.
Western powers are likely to seize on the International Atomic Energy Agency
document, which has been preceded by media speculation in Israel of military
strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, to press for more sanctions on the oil
producer.
* The market got support after Friday's U.S. unemployment rate hit a
six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than
previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market.
The employment report on Friday was the latest data to suggest the economy
was gathering a bit of momentum and a further indication recession risks were
fading.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday as the Greek government
agreed on a new coalition government to approve the euro zone bailout deal.
Equities have been pressured in recent weeks by uncertainty related to the
situation in Greece, with Wall Street rising and falling dramatically with any
headline suggesting progress or delay in a plan being accepted.
* The euro edged up against the dollar early in Asia on Monday after the
Greek prime minister struck an agreement with the opposition leader to form a
new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal before calling
elections.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Sep 2011
- 1500 U.S. Employment Index Oct
- 2000 U.S. Consumer Credit Sep
- 2100 U.S. USDA ag trade outlook Weekly
- 2100 U.S. USDA crop progress report Weekly
