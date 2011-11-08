TOKYO Nov 8 U.S. crude futures extended the previous day's rally to 14-week highs on Tuesday, helped by receding fears over the debt problem in Europe and renewed concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was up 18 cents at $95.70 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling up $1.26 at $95.52, the highest close since Aug. 1.

* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 rose $2.59 to settle at $114.56 a barrel on Monday, reaching $115.23 in post-settlement trading, the highest intraday price since Sept. 15.

* Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose above $19 a barrel on Monday, continuing to recover from its recent $15.94 low on Oct. 31.

* Monday's volatile trading was enabled by low volumes. Both Brent and U.S. trading volumes were below their 30-day averages.

* Speculators raised their net long positions in Brent futures and options in the week to Nov. 1 after cutting them the previous week, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) data released on Monday showed.

* A low pressure system located about 435 miles (700 km) southwest of Bermuda had a 70 percent chance of becoming a sub-tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

* A U.N. agency report this week is expected to "echo and reinforce" U.S. concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and Washington will work to increase pressure on Tehran to abandon any atomic weapons ambitions, the White House said on Monday

* Troops and militiamen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad moved into a residential district of Homs after six days of tank bombardments that killed scores of people and wounded hundreds in the hotbed of unrest, residents and activists said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headlines from Europe.

* The threat of more intervention by Swiss authorities kept the franc under pressure in Asia early on Tuesday, while the euro struggled to gain traction against the dollar as debt fears in the euro zone turned to Italy from Greece.

* Leaders of major nations bordering the Pacific will meet from Wednesday to Sunday in Hawaii on building a regional free trade area and an environmental initiative to help spur world economic growth.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

- 1700 U.S. EIA short-term energy outlook Nov

- 2130 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)