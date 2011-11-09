TOKYO Nov 9 U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth day on Wednesday to stay near a three-month high, after industry data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a steep decline in distillate stocks.

The market also got support after news that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would step down after a new budget law is approved prompted a rise in U.S. equities and the euro against the dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was up 7 cents at $96.87 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling up $1.28 at $96.80 on Tuesday, the highest close since July 28.

Tuesday's peak of $97.08 was the highest intraday price since Aug. 1.

* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 has yet to trade, after settling up 44 cents at $115.00 on Tuesday, the highest close since Sept. 15.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels last week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said after the settlement, compared with expectations of a 400,000 barrel rise in a Reuters survey.

Gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell 1.5 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, steeper than expectations for a 2 million barrel decline.

* Global oil demand will grow slightly less than previously projected this year and next, the U.S. government forecast on Tuesday.

* Oil prices got a muted lift from a U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency report that said Iran has worked on developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and testing relevant for such weapons.

* MasterCard said on Tuesday that U.S. retail gasoline demand declined 3.6 percent last week from the year-ago period, the largest dip in two months.

* A short-term Greek coalition government will be announced later on Wednesday following a meeting of party leaders, a government official said.

* The United States may impose more sanctions on Iran, possibly on commercial banks or front companies, but is unlikely to go after its oil and gas sector or its central bank for now, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a row as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally that erased early weakness.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 101.79 points, or 0.84 percent, to 12,170.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 14.80 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,275.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 32.24 points, or 1.20 percent, to 2,727.49.

* The euro held firm early in Asia on Wednesday as political uncertainty in Italy looked set to ease after the country's prime minister said he would resign, leaving the market to focus on the latest reading on the Chinese economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 - Japan Economy watchers poll/Oct

- 1000 - IEA World Energy outlook 2011

- 1200 - US Mortgage market index/weekly

- 1500 - US Wholesale inventories/Sept

- 1530 - US EIA weekly oil data

- OPEC Monthly Oil Market report (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)