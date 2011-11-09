TOKYO Nov 9 U.S. crude futures rose for a sixth
day on Wednesday to stay near a three-month high, after industry
data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
inventories and a steep decline in distillate stocks.
The market also got support after news that Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi would step down after a new budget
law is approved prompted a rise in U.S. equities and the euro
against the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was up 7 cents at
$96.87 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling up $1.28 at $96.80
on Tuesday, the highest close since July 28.
Tuesday's peak of $97.08 was the highest intraday price
since Aug. 1.
* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 has yet
to trade, after settling up 44 cents at $115.00 on Tuesday, the
highest close since Sept. 15.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose only 148,000 barrels last
week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said after the
settlement, compared with expectations of a 400,000 barrel rise
in a Reuters survey.
Gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell 1.5 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell 2.9 million barrels, steeper than
expectations for a 2 million barrel decline.
* Global oil demand will grow slightly less than previously
projected this year and next, the U.S. government forecast on
Tuesday.
* Oil prices got a muted lift from a U.N. International
Atomic Energy Agency report that said Iran has worked on
developing a nuclear weapon design and other research and
testing relevant for such weapons.
* MasterCard said on Tuesday that U.S. retail gasoline
demand declined 3.6 percent last week from the year-ago period,
the largest dip in two months.
* A short-term Greek coalition government will be announced
later on Wednesday following a meeting of party leaders, a
government official said.
* The United States may impose more sanctions on Iran,
possibly on commercial banks or front companies, but is unlikely
to go after its oil and gas sector or its central bank for now,
a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday for a second day in a
row as late-day news about Europe sparked an afternoon rally
that erased early weakness.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 101.79
points, or 0.84 percent, to 12,170.18. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 14.80 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,275.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 32.24 points, or
1.20 percent, to 2,727.49.
* The euro held firm early in Asia on Wednesday as political
uncertainty in Italy looked set to ease after the country's
prime minister said he would resign, leaving the market to focus
on the latest reading on the Chinese economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0500 - Japan Economy watchers poll/Oct
- 1000 - IEA World Energy outlook 2011
- 1200 - US Mortgage market index/weekly
- 1500 - US Wholesale inventories/Sept
- 1530 - US EIA weekly oil data
- OPEC Monthly Oil Market report
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)