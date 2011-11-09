TOKYO Nov 10 U.S. crude futures stood little changed on Thursday, after falling for the first time in six days the previous day on worries over Europe's debt crisis, which triggered sharp falls on Wall Street and lifted the dollar against the euro.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot up well above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable. That triggered sharp falls in equities and lifted the dollar against the euro, prompting investors to trim holdings in risky assets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery CLc1 was down 2 cents at $95.72 a barrel by 2352 GMT, after settling down $1.06 at $95.74 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, it hit a high of $97.84, the highest since Aug. 1.

* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1, which will expire on Tuesday, was untraded, after settling down $2.69 at $112.31. The contract fell for the first time in five sessions, having settled on Tuesday at its highest level since Sept. 15.

* Oil complex got some support on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed declines in U.S. crude and product inventories.

U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, by 1.4 million barrels last week on lower imports, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, plunged more than 6 million barrels, while gasoline stocks unexpectedly fell 2.1 million barrels.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe's plight was now so "unpleasant" that deep structural reforms were needed quickly, calling for changes in EU treaties to accelerate and deepen integration of the euro zone countries.

* There is now a 60 percent chance of a euro zone recession, according to the consensus of 250 economists, up sharply from 40 percent in a Reuters poll conducted in October.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the market's worst day since mid-August as the spike in Italian bond yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 389.24 points, or 3.20 percent, at 11,780.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 46.82 points, or 3.67 percent, at 1,229.10.

* The euro in late trade hit the lowest level against the dollar in 15 months on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 1200 - UK BOE Bank Rate/Nov

- 1330 - US Export/Import prices/Oct

- 1330 - US Initial jobless claims/w/e

- 1530 - US EIA natural gas data/w/e (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)