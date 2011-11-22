SINGAPORE Nov 22 U.S. crude futures
steadied near $97 a barrel on Tuesday as new Western sanctions
against Iran offset pressure from a worsening euro zone debt
crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery eased two cents to
$96.90 a barrel by 0012 GMT, adding to a 75-cent loss the
previous session.
* The United States, Britain and Canada announced fresh
plans to sanction Iran's financial and energy sectors, steps
analysts said would raise pressure on Tehran but were unlikely
to halt its atomic programme.
* The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of
Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for
conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the
European Central Bank to act more decisively.
* U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein
in the country's ballooning debt in a sign that Washington
likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and
spending until 2013.
* Saudi Arabia's state energy company said that its dominant
role in world oil supply had been altered by large new reserves
in North America, sapping the urgency to develop the kingdom's
own reserves.
MARKETS NEWS
* Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bond
yields rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds, while
European shares fell sharply after Moody's warned that
France's credit rating faced new dangers.
* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia
following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the
sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.
* U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks likely fell last week
while gasoline stockpiles rose, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. GDP Jul
1330 U.S. GDP sales Jul
2130 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)