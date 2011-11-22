SINGAPORE Nov 22 U.S. crude futures steadied near $97 a barrel on Tuesday as new Western sanctions against Iran offset pressure from a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery eased two cents to $96.90 a barrel by 0012 GMT, adding to a 75-cent loss the previous session.

* The United States, Britain and Canada announced fresh plans to sanction Iran's financial and energy sectors, steps analysts said would raise pressure on Tehran but were unlikely to halt its atomic programme.

* The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to act more decisively.

* U.S. lawmakers abandoned their high-profile effort to rein in the country's ballooning debt in a sign that Washington likely will not be able to resolve a dispute over taxes and spending until 2013.

* Saudi Arabia's state energy company said that its dominant role in world oil supply had been altered by large new reserves in North America, sapping the urgency to develop the kingdom's own reserves.

MARKETS NEWS

* Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bond yields rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds, while European shares fell sharply after Moody's warned that France's credit rating faced new dangers.

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

* U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks likely fell last week while gasoline stockpiles rose, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1330 U.S. GDP Jul

1330 U.S. GDP sales Jul

2130 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; editing by Miral Fahmy)