SINGAPORE Nov 23 U.S. crude futures eased below $98 a barrel on Wednesday as slower economic growth in the world's largest oil user offset support from fresh sanctions against Iran.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery fell 32 cents to $97.69 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after closing up more than a dollar the previous session.

* The U.S. economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from the previously reported 2.5 percent.

* The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.

* Iran dismissed the new wave of sanctions, saying the West's attempts to isolate its economy would unite Iranians behind the government's nuclear programme.

* U.S. crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels last week as imports fell, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said. Gasoline stockpiles rose 5.4 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 886,000 barrels.

The EIA inventory report will be released later on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held up remarkably well early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took comfort in news that the IMF had beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis.

* Euro zone banks' demand for central bank funding surged to a two-year high on Tuesday, and U.S. funds cut their lending to the bloc's banks, tightening a squeeze that looks unlikely to ease this year.

* China's economy faces growing risks from European's sovereign debt crisis and from debt held by local Chinese governments but it could engineer a soft landing by easing monetary policy, the World Bank said.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0300 Japan PAJ oil inventory data Nov 19

0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 2011

0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov 2011

0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov 2011

1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 2011

1330 U.S. Personal income mm Oct

1455 U.S. U Mich conditions Final Nov

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1730 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly* (Reporting by Randy Fabi, editing by Miral Fahmy)