SEOUL Nov 29 U.S. crude futures slipped in early trade on Tuesday after Fitch revised its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to negative from stable, while expectations of higher domestic crude stocks also weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 64 cents at $97.57 a barrel as of 0101 GMT. Brent crude edged down 60 cents to $108.40.

* Fitch Ratings gave the United States until 2013 to come up with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit before it downgrades the country's coveted AAA rating.

The ratings agency said on Monday it revised to negative from stable the outlook on the U.S. credit rating after a special congressional committee failed last week to agree on at least $1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures.

* Germany and France stepped up a drive on Monday for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules, and the United States kept up the drumbeat of demands from the rest of the world for decisive action.

* Traders looked toward Tuesday's meeting of finance ministers of the 17-nation euro currency area for more signs that a resolution may finally be at hand.

* President Barack Obama pressed European Union officials on Monday to act quickly and decisively to resolve their sovereign debt crisis, which the White House said was weighing on the U.S. economy.

* Investors will gear up for weekly U.S. petroleum inventory reports, the first of which will come from industry group American Petroleum Institute after the close on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed forecasts for a 1.0 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks in the week to Nov. 25.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.01 percent at 8,371.01 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.87 percent to 721.94.

* The euro and commodity currencies looked set to consolidate overnight gains in Asia on Tuesday, having been boosted by hopes that European officials will finally make some progress in tackling their debt crisis this week.

* World stocks jumped and the euro also rose on Monday as optimism grew that European leaders were readying a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Business climate Nov 2011 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Sep 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)