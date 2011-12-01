SEOUL Dec 1 U.S. crude futures edged up
in early Asian trade on Thursday on the news that top central
banks took coordinated steps to prevent a global liquidity
crunch, although the rise was trapped by an unexpected increase
in U.S. crude inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude
was up 16 cents at $100.52 a barrel as of 0041 GMT.
* The world's major central banks acted jointly on
Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks
facing a credit crunch as the euro zone's debt crisis drove EU
ministers to urge more IMF help to avert financial disaster.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week as crude imports
increased and refineries scaled back their processing rates,
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 3.93 million barrels to 334.75 million
barrels in the week to Nov. 25, while analysts polled by Reuters
had projected a 200,000 barrel drawdown, on average.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Nikkei share average jumped above its 25-day moving
average to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central
banks took coordinated action overnight to ease funding strains
among banks, easing worries about a meltdown of the global
financial crisis.
* The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in
Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central
banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro
zone debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks also surged on Wednesday on the central banks
move news. The Dow posted its best day since March 2009 and the
S&P 500 scored its best daily percentage gain since August.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. ISM Mfg index Monthly
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Jul 2011
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Nov 2011
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; editing by Miral Fahmy)