SEOUL Dec 2 U.S. crude futures eased on
Friday, extending losses from the previous session as signs of
slowing manufacturing growth in Europe and China eclipsed upbeat
U.S. data.
All eyes are on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the
day which may show a stronger-than-expected increase after
private employers hired more than forecast in November.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 18 cents at $100.02 a barrel as of
0033 GMT.
* Global manufacturing activity edged lower last month,
dragged down by factories in Europe and Asia despite stronger
than expected growth in the United States, a report showed on
Thursday.
* U.S. factories shrugged off weakness in the global economy
in November as manufacturing activity rose to its highest level
in five months, a fresh sign the domestic economy was
accelerating. Recent data on consumer spending and
private-sector job creation has also boosted optimism on the
path of growth.
* The European Union tightened its sanctions against Tehran
on Thursday and laid out plans for a possible embargo on Iranian
oil in response to mounting concerns over the OPEC producer's
nuclear work.
* Experts say global crude prices could rise if the EU bans
Iranian oil, increasing economic pain as Europe struggles with a
debt crisis and the spectre of recession.
* The new head of the European Central Bank signalled on
Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight
Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on
much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro
zone.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Nikkei average edged up on Friday, with investors
focused on whether the benchmark can hold above its 25-day
moving average ahead of crucial U.S. employment data due later
in the day.
* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much
headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains
made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines
ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
* U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous
day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data
could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs
report fall short of hopes.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)