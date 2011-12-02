SEOUL Dec 2 U.S. crude futures eased on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as signs of slowing manufacturing growth in Europe and China eclipsed upbeat U.S. data.

All eyes are on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day which may show a stronger-than-expected increase after private employers hired more than forecast in November.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude fell 18 cents at $100.02 a barrel as of 0033 GMT.

* Global manufacturing activity edged lower last month, dragged down by factories in Europe and Asia despite stronger than expected growth in the United States, a report showed on Thursday.

* U.S. factories shrugged off weakness in the global economy in November as manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in five months, a fresh sign the domestic economy was accelerating. Recent data on consumer spending and private-sector job creation has also boosted optimism on the path of growth.

* The European Union tightened its sanctions against Tehran on Thursday and laid out plans for a possible embargo on Iranian oil in response to mounting concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear work.

* Experts say global crude prices could rise if the EU bans Iranian oil, increasing economic pain as Europe struggles with a debt crisis and the spectre of recession.

* The new head of the European Central Bank signalled on Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Nikkei average edged up on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S. employment data due later in the day.

* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

* U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.

DATA/EVENTS 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)