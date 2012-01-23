SINGAPORE Jan 23 U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in more than a month in early Asian trade on Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets await the outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid a messy default.

U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $97.60 a barrel by 0004 GMT, sliding to the lowest since Dec. 21. Brent crude fell 28 cents to $109.58.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.

* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday the crucial factor in negotiations over a debt-swap plan for Greece was that Athens should by 2020 have a sustainable level of borrowing.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve could take the historic step this week of announcing an explicit target for inflation, a move that would fulfill a multi-year quest of the central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke.

* European Union governments are expected to agree on Monday new economic sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme, including plans to phase in an oil embargo.

* A U.S. aircraft carrier sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Gulf without incident on Sunday, a day after Iran backed away from an earlier threat to take action if an American carrier returned to the strategic waterway.

* Arab League foreign ministers proposed on Sunday that Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad hand over power to a deputy and set up a new unity government, after their earlier peace plan failed to end 10 months of bloodshed.

* More than 100 people were killed in bomb attacks and gunbattles in the Nigerian city Kano late on Friday, a local government security source said, in the deadliest strike claimed by Islamist sect Boko Haram to date.

* Outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh apologised for "any shortcoming" in his 33-year rule before leaving Yemen for the United States on Sunday, paving the way for a transfer of power after a year of unrest.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece.

* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with Google's disappointing report. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; editing by Miral Fahmy)