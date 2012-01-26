SINGAPORE Jan 26 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it aimed to keep interest rates low for much longer than previously planned to help speed economic recovery in the country.

Front-month U.S. crude rose 56 cents to $99.96 a barrel by 0004 GMT, gaining for a second straight day. In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery settled at $109.81, down 22 cents.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it was likely to keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014.

* U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected as imports rebounded and refinery utilization fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. Stocks increased by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20, the data showed, well over the 800,000 barrel build forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Three major U.S. manufacturers reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost cuts offset somewhat lackluster revenue, and they stuck to their forecasts for this year despite slowing growth in China, which until recently had been a bright spot for the economy.

* Greece hopes to wrap up tortuous negotiations on a debt swap this week when private creditors return to Athens for a fresh round of talks to avert a chaotic default, it said on Wednesday.

* South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the October-December period from the previous quarter, piling pressure on the government to boost spending and the central bank to cut interest rates, though a senior official told Reuters no new relief measures were at hand.

* Arab League monitors said the withdrawal of colleagues by Gulf Arab states would not hinder their work in Syria while France and Britain on Wednesday joined efforts at the United Nations to end President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday, giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses against other rivals after a more-dovish-than-expected outcome to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting pressured it overnight.

* Gold staged its biggest rally in four months on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to extend ultra-low interest rates through 2014, more than a year longer than expected.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami)