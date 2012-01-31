SINGAPORE Jan 31 U.S. crude oil rose above $99 a barrel on Tuesday on concerns over supply disruptions in South Sudan and OPEC member Iran.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude climbed 33 cents to $99.11 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after falling 78 cents the previous session.

* The EU's embargo on Iranian oil exports will add upward pressure to oil prices, OPEC's secretary general said, even though there is no shortage of oil on the market.

* Sudan has released four tankers loaded with South Sudanese oil to try to defuse a row over export transit fees, but southern officials said the move was not enough to reverse their decision to shut off crude supplies.

* Saudi Arabia can meet any future world oil shortages thanks to massive investment, and its rising gas output will mean crude exports will not be affected by booming domestic energy demand, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said.

* U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week for the second straight time due to a further recovery in imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar floundered around three-month lows versus the yen in Asia on Tuesday and was near enough to record depths to make markets wary of intervention, while the euro nursed losses as Greece's debt swap deal proved elusive.

* U.S. consumer spending was flat in December as households put the largest rise in income in nine months into their savings, potentially signaling slower consumption early in 2012.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.

* Confidence in the euro zone's economy strengthened in January for the first time since early 2011, EU data showed on Monday, but a recovery in Germany masked a deterioration in France and Italy, highlighting the bloc's diverging fortunes.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Dec 2011

0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Dec 2011

1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Dec 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)