SINGAPORE Feb 1 U.S. crude oil steadied
above $98 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of inventory data that are
expected to have risen for the second straight week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March edged up two cents to $98.50
a barrel by 0012 GMT, after falling 30 cents the previous
session.
* Iran completed a "constructive" round of talks with the
United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Tuesday and further meetings
are planned, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
* Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plan to
vote on a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's energy sector,
aimed at choking off funds they suspect Tehran uses to develop
nuclear weapons.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week as imports
increased and refinery runs were unchanged, according to weekly
inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
weekly oil stocks data later on Wednesday. Analysts expect crude
oil inventories to have risen last week for the second straight
time.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on
Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of
hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese
intervention to curb a mighty yen.
* Greece must make "difficult" decisions in the coming days
to clinch a debt swap agreement and a 130 billion euro bailout
package needed to avoid an unruly default, the government said
on Tuesday.
* U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic
recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012
0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jan 2012
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jan 2012
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jan 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jan 2012
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Jan 2012
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Dec
