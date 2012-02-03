* Brent's premium to US crude briefly widens above $16
* New US unemployment claims fall more than expected
* COMING UP: US non-farm payrolls for Jan, 1330 GMT
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 U.S. crude oil rose
towards $97 a barrel on Friday, supported by positive U.S.
unemployment data and hopes for a deal this week between the EU
and Greece on the country's debt.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery rose 25 cents to
$96.61 a barrel by 0010 GMT, after falling more than a dollar
the previous session.
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures widened to as much
as $16.11 in intraday trading on Thursday, the highest gap since
Nov. 11. CL-LCO1=R
* Banking transactions with Iran and financing for its oil
shipments could come under tougher scrutiny after a bipartisan
bill easily passed a key U.S. Senate Committee.
The White House said that enforcement of the sanctions
should not harm U.S. allies or oil markets.
* The European Union's top economic official forecast a deal
between Greece and its private creditors by the end of the week
to cut Athens' debt, despite what another aide called
"ultra-difficult" negotiations with bondholders.
* Oil investors have turned cautious ahead of Friday's U.S.
government report on non-farm payrolls and unemployment.
Economists forecast in a Reuters poll that 150,000 jobs were
added last month, less than the number in December, and the
unemployment rate would hold steady at 8.5 percent.
ID:nL2ECVKKK]
MARKETS NEWS
* Major global currencies marked time in Asia early on
Friday as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
jobs report that could reinforce the recent improvement in risk
sentiment, or unravel it.
* New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing
in the nation's battered jobs market.
* Spain and France gained respite at bond auctions on
Thursday highlighting a rally in euro zone debt markets since
the European Central Bank flooded banks with cheap money in
December.
* China is considering increasing its participation in the
rescue funds aimed at resolving the European debt crisis,
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Jan 2012
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec
2030 U.S. CFTC traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Edting by Richard Pullin)