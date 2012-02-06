TOKYO Feb 6 U.S. crude futures edged down
on Monday on a stronger dollar, though declines were limited by
worries over Iran's nuclear ambitions and robust U.S. jobs data
that raised hopes for oil demand going forward.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 21 cents at
$97.63 a barrel by 0045 GMT, after settling up $1.48, or 1.5
percent, at $97.84 on Friday. The contract posted a 1.7 percent
loss last week.
* London Brent crude for March delivery climbed 23
cents to $114.81 a barrel, after ending up $2.51 on Friday,
marking its highest settlement since Nov. 8. Brent gained 2.8
percent last week.
* Iran will target any country used as a launchpad for
attacks against its soil, the deputy Revolutionary Guards
commander said, expanding Tehran's range of threats in an
increasingly volatile stand-off with world powers over its
nuclear ambitions.
* President Barack Obama said on Sunday that Israel has not
yet decided how to respond to concerns about Iran's nuclear
programme and said there was no evidence that Iran has the
"intentions or capabilities" to wage attacks on U.S. soil.
* Western and Arab states voiced outrage on Sunday after
Russia and China vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have backed
an Arab plan urging Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up
power, and Washington vowed harsher sanctions against Damascus.
* Oil exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals have
returned to normal after the bad weather that slashed output
last week cleared, officials at the state-run South Oil Company
said on Sunday.
Winds cut crude exports to 480,000 bpd on Friday from an
average of 1.728 million bpd at the offshore export terminals on
Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last
month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism
grew that the labour market is on a steady path to recovery.
The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months in January and the unemployment rate dropped to nearly a
three-year low of 8.3 percent, the government said.
* The euro and risk sentiment took a bit of a hit first
thing in Asia on Monday with markets getting anxious as the
deadline for Greece to clinch a second rescue package loomed
large.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 1500 US Employment Trends/Jan
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)