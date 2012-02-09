TOKYO Feb 9 U.S. crude futures rose to
around $99 a barrel on Thursday, gaining for a third consecutive
day, as hopes for a Greece debt deal helped offset the impact of
rising U.S. oil inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was up 19 cents at
$98.90 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after settling up 30 cents at
$98.71 on Wednesday.
* London Brent crude for March delivery settled up
97 cents at $117.20 on Wednesday, the highest settlement since
July 28.
* Greek political leaders agreed to cut the minimum wage by
22 percent as part of reforms required for a new bailout for
Greece, but managed to prevent holiday bonuses from being
scrapped, a Socialist party spokesman said on Thursday.
* U.S. government data showed that domestic crude stockpiles
rose 304,000 barrels last week, much less than analysts had
expected, which countered a surprise 4.5-million-barrel drawdown
reported the previous day by industry group American Petroleum
Institute.
U.S. gasoline stocks rose more than forecast while
distillates, which include heating oil and diesel fuel,
unexpectedly increased, defying forecasts for a stock draw, the
EIA data further showed.
* Iran is capable of carrying out military strikes on U.S.
interests around the world if Iran is attacked by the United
States, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said.
* Valero Energy Corp said it cut feedstock going
into several north side units at its 292,000-barrel-per-day Port
Arthur, Texas refinery after a power dip partially affected the
units on Tuesday, a notice filed with state pollution regulators
showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session
on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting
tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a
chaotic default.
* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after
Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the
issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal
will soon be reached limited the damage.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. Index Jan
- 1200 U.K. BOE Bank Rate
- 1245 Euro Zone ECB rate decision
- 1330 US Initial jobless claims w/e
- 1500 US Wholesale inventories Dec
- 1530 US EIA underground natural gas stocks
- OPEC forecasts for global oil demand
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)