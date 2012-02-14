(Refiles to fix headline)
SEOUL, Feb 14 U.S. oil slipped on Tuesday
after gaining the most in six weeks in the previous session, as
the dollar regained some strength on doubts Greece could stick
to tough measures to secure rescue funds and after Moody's
warned it may cut France's rating.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery lost 25 cents at $100.66 a barrel as of 0045
GMT, after climbing more than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest
single-day rise since Jan. 3.
* Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in
persuading the European Union and International Monetary Fund to
save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage
extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in
central Athens.
* Elsewhere in Europe, Moody's warned it may cut the
triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while
it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Malta.
* The rating agency said it was making the changes "in order
to reflect their susceptibility to the growing financial and
macroeconomic risks emanating from the euro area crisis".
* The United States may be living through 10 years of
sluggish growth that does little to boost domestic oil demand in
the short term, said Lee Raymond, former chief executive of
ExxonMobil at the sidelines of an energy conference in
Oslo.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week for the fourth
straight time on higher imports and as refinery utilization
dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Monday.
* Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of
being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy
staff in India and Georgia, wounding four people.
* Iran denied involvement, while Hezbollah declined comment,
but the incident amplified tensions between the West and Iran
over Tehran's nuclear program.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro eased against the dollar on Tuesday after
rallying in the previous session following Greece's approval of
new austerity measures.
* Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on
Tuesday, with investors wary whether Greece will deliver its
promises on reforms and secure a second bailout to avoid an
unruly default.
* U.S. stocks ended higher after Greece's parliament
approved austerity steps which the country needed to obtain a
debt rescue package and avoid a crippling default.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
300 Japan BOJ rate decision Feb 2012
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Dec 2011
1000 EZ Industrial production yy Dec 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. Import prices mm Jan
1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Jan
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Feb 10
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Feb 10
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Feb 10
Reporting by Cho Mee-young