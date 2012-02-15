SEOUL Feb 15 U.S. crude oil futures
climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by concerns on oil production in
the Middle East, but the rise was limited by continuing euro
zone debt woes and higher than expected U.S. crude stock
inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery rose 20 cents a barrel at $100.94 as of 0012 GMT
after settling down 0.17 percent at $100.74 on Tuesday.
* In London, ICE March Brent crude expired and
settled at $118.16, gaining 23 cents, or 0.2 percent on the
previous session.
* Oil prices were supported by production concerns in the
Middle East as oil production and exports from Yemen's Masila
oilfield, the country's largest, have stopped after workers from
state-owned PetroMasila went on strike over pay issues last
Thursday, oil ministry officials told Reuters.
* Israel says Iranian man seriously wounded in Bangkok on
Tuesday when a bomb he was carrying exploded was an attempted
terrorist attack by Iran.
* Israel has accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of
being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy
staff in India and Georgia on Monday, wounding four people.
* But the rise in the oil prices were limited as U.S. crude
oil inventories rose more than expected last week as imports
rebounded and oil product stocks were mixed, weekly data from
the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its
own report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
* The markets were also pressured by persisting euro zone
debt woes, as European finance ministers dropped plans for a
face-to-face meeting on Greece's new bailout and the Greek
cabinet argued up to the last minute on how to plug a 325
million euro ($427 million) gap in its austerity plan.
* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on Friday to discuss the latest
developments in the euro zone debt crisis, Monti said on
Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro steadied around $1.3126, off Tuesday's low around
$1.3080. The dollar hovered near its highest in more than
three months against the yen of 78.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains after the Bank
of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and set an inflation
target of 1 percent to pull the economy out of deflation.
* Major equities indexes on Wall Street were mixed at the
close, with financial and basic materials companies ending lower
and the retail sector hitting a record even as U.S. retail sales
rose less than expected last month.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0700 Germany GDP flash yy Oct 2011
0900 Italy GDP prelim yy Oct 2011
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Dec 2011
1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Feb
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Jan
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Feb
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Michael Perry)