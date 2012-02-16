SEOUL Feb 16 U.S. crude futures held near $102 a barrel, supported by concerns about possible supply disruptions and a small decline in U.S. inventory build, although European debt woes continued to cap the market's upward moves.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude fell 3 cents a barrel to $101.77 as of 0034 GMT. In the previous session, it settled 1.05 percent up at $101.80, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54, the highest price reached intraday since Jan. 12.

* In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at $118.93 a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close since June 14's close at $120.16.

* Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that may hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons.

* The European Union has received a response from Iran to the EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

* The United States is pressuring the European Union and a global electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from a network used to transfer money, another step in Western efforts to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear weapons.

* More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis.

* An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in Syria on Wednesday and a strike in Yemen has halted output at its largest oilfield. In addition, Sudan seized more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues which has shut down the 350,000 barrel per day pumped by the new nation.

* U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly, dropping for the first time in four weeks even as imports rose, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks fell 171,000 barrels to 339.08 million barrels in the week to Feb. 10, the data showed, compared with a 1.5 million-barrel build forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

* The market kept a close eye on a possible delay of parts or even all of the second international bailout for Greece as efforts to avoid a messy default were discussed by euro zone officials.

The officials appeared unconvinced that Greece's political leaders were sufficiently committed to the bailout deal that requires Athens to make further spending cuts and adopt unpopular labor reforms.

Late Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said that party leaders have met the final two demands set by international lenders to seal a bailout, paying the way for a deal and an agreement to ease its debt burden to be announced on Monday.

* Japan's Nikkei share average ended a three-day rally and eased from a six-month high on Thursday as investors took profits after hefty gains on the back of easing steps this week from the Bank of Japan. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,234.16, while the broader Topix edged down 0.4 percent at 800.19.

* U.S. stocks closed lower for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the world's largest company in market value.

* The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3050, slipping from Wednesday's high of $1.3191.

* The following data is expected on Thursday: 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1330 U.S. PPI Jan 1530 U.S. USDA export sales Weekly 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly