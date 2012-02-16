SEOUL Feb 16 U.S. crude futures held near
$102 a barrel, supported by concerns about possible supply
disruptions and a small decline in U.S. inventory build,
although European debt woes continued to cap the market's upward
moves.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude
fell 3 cents a barrel to $101.77 as of 0034 GMT. In the previous
session, it settled 1.05 percent up at $101.80, having traded
from $100.61 to $102.54, the highest price reached intraday
since Jan. 12.
* In London, ICE April Brent crude settled at
$118.93 a barrel, gaining $1.58 and posting the highest close
since June 14's close at $120.16.
* Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including
new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that
may hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over
suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons.
* The European Union has received a response from Iran to
the EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear
program, a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.
* The United States is pressuring the European Union and a
global electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from a
network used to transfer money, another step in Western efforts
to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear
weapons.
* More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with
police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top
opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about
talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis.
* An explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery
in Syria on Wednesday and a strike in Yemen has halted output at
its largest oilfield. In addition, Sudan seized more of South
Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment issues which has shut down
the 350,000 barrel per day pumped by the new nation.
* U.S. crude stocks fell unexpectedly, dropping for the
first time in four weeks even as imports rose, U.S. Energy
Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude
stocks fell 171,000 barrels to 339.08 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 10, the data showed, compared with a 1.5
million-barrel build forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
* The market kept a close eye on a possible delay of parts
or even all of the second international bailout for Greece as
efforts to avoid a messy default were discussed by euro zone
officials.
The officials appeared unconvinced that Greece's political
leaders were sufficiently committed to the bailout deal that
requires Athens to make further spending cuts and adopt
unpopular labor reforms.
Late Wednesday, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
said that party leaders have met the final two demands set by
international lenders to seal a bailout, paying the way for a
deal and an agreement to ease its debt burden to be announced on
Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average ended a three-day rally and
eased from a six-month high on Thursday as investors took
profits after hefty gains on the back of easing steps this week
from the Bank of Japan. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3
percent to 9,234.16, while the broader Topix edged down
0.4 percent at 800.19.
* U.S. stocks closed lower for the third session in four,
with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares
of Apple, the world's largest company in market value.
* The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3050, slipping
from Wednesday's high of $1.3191.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1330 U.S. PPI Jan
1530 U.S. USDA export sales Weekly
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Richard Pullin)