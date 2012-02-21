SINGAPORE Feb 21 U.S. crude rose above $104 per barrel on Tuesday, less than a dollar away from a nine-month high hit the previous day, as a cut in Iranian oil supply to Europe and an imminent approval for a Greek bailout by the euro zone supported prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude was up $1.31 a barrel to $104.55 as of 0023 GMT, after touching $105.44 on Monday -- its highest since May 5. There was no settlement for the contract on Monday as it was a public holiday in the United States.

* Senior U.N. inspectors arrived in Iran on Monday to push for transparency about its disputed nuclear programme and several European states halted purchases of Iranian oil as part of Western moves to pile pressure on a defiant Tehran.

* China rebuked Iran on Monday for stopping oil sales to British and French companies at the weekend, calling for renewed efforts at dialogue over an escalating stand-off over Tehran's controversial nuclear programme.

* Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have stopped buying Iranian oil, while Greece, Spain and Italy are cutting back on their purchases, a Commission spokeswoman said.

* The European Union could cope with an abrupt halt by Iran of oil exports to the region because buyers of Iranian oil are already adjusting to the EU's forthcoming ban on Iranian shipments, an International Energy Agency official said.

* One of China's two major buyers of Iranian crude has reduced the amount it will take this year although by how much was unclear, trade sources said on Monday, after expectations that China would be the buyer of last resort for Iranian crude displaced by sanctions.

* Oman's average oil production rose to 884,900 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, up 2.3 percent from 2010, an oil and gas ministry official said on Monday, but oil production by state-run Oman Petroleum Company (PDO) fell.

* Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas soared to a record high in January mainly to fuel electricity generation, helping make up for dwindling use of nuclear power due to the Fukushima radiation crisis.

* An oil tanker carrying a cargo of disputed Sudanese crude is awaiting permission to dock at Japan's Kiire terminal because of uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the oil, sources said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Euro zone finance ministers inched towards approving a second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Monday that would resolve Athens' immediate repayment needs but seems unlikely to revive the nation's shattered economy.

* Shares gained and the euro hit a one-week high on Monday as China's move to beef up banking activity supported optimism for global growth and as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout, though rising oil prices weighed on the recovery hopes.

* The euro slipped from a one-week high on Tuesday with hopes that euro zone policymakers would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

