SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. crude edged down on
Wednesday after closing at the highest in nine months on support
from tighter supplies as buyers of Iranian oil in Asia and
Europe cut their purchases from Tehran on Western sanctions.
Commodities rallied on Tuesday after a 130 billion-euro
rescue fund averted an imminent default for Greece. But the
long-term risk of a messy default and regional contagion given
deep-rooted mistrust over Athens' commitment to harsh reforms
continued to worry investors.
Investors are looking to HSBC's flash manufacturing activity
on China due later in the day for direction.
"We are looking for a bounce back in the index after a 48.8
reading in January, which should be supportive," ANZ analysts
said in a note.
"Survey responses for this index were likely completed last
week after manufacturing had picked up post the Chinese New Year
holidays."
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery was down 33 cents at $105.92 a barrel by 0027
GMT. The March contract which expired on Tuesday closed at
$105.84 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX
crude since May 4.
* China, India and Japan are planning cuts of at least 10
percent in Iranian crude imports as tightening U.S. sanctions
make it difficult for the top Asian buyers to keep doing
business with the OPEC producer.
* Iran would take pre-emptive action against its enemies if
it felt its national interests were endangered, the deputy head
of the Islamic Republic's armed forces was quoted by a
semi-official news agency as saying on Tuesday.
* The U.N. nuclear watchdog expressed disappointment on
Wednesday over lack of progress during two days of talks in
Tehran over Iran's disputed nuclear programme and said its
request to visit a military site had not been granted.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles were projected down last week
for the second straight week on lower imports when inventory
data are released later this week, a preliminary Reuters poll of
analysts showed.
* Gasoline futures ended at their highest level since May,
lifted by the idling of BP Plc's Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery on Friday due to a fire.
* An increase in world oil prices has more than compensated
Iran for revenues lost to lower crude exports because of
sanctions imposed by the West, the head of the world's leading
oil trader said.
* Attacks on oil pipelines, a dearth of funding from the
state oil firm and regulatory uncertainty have dampened appetite
for exploration of Nigeria's huge oil and gas reserves, its
biggest producer Royal Dutch Shell said.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks retreated from a broad rally on Tuesday,
undermined by rising oil prices and doubts about the success of
Greece's second bailout, after the Dow Jones industrial average
rose above 13,000 for the first time in nearly four years.
* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism
over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to
concerns about economic growth and implementation risks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- U.S. existing home sales for January 1500 GMT
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)