SINGAPORE Feb 22 U.S. crude edged down on Wednesday after closing at the highest in nine months on support from tighter supplies as buyers of Iranian oil in Asia and Europe cut their purchases from Tehran on Western sanctions.

Commodities rallied on Tuesday after a 130 billion-euro rescue fund averted an imminent default for Greece. But the long-term risk of a messy default and regional contagion given deep-rooted mistrust over Athens' commitment to harsh reforms continued to worry investors.

Investors are looking to HSBC's flash manufacturing activity on China due later in the day for direction.

"We are looking for a bounce back in the index after a 48.8 reading in January, which should be supportive," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Survey responses for this index were likely completed last week after manufacturing had picked up post the Chinese New Year holidays."

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery was down 33 cents at $105.92 a barrel by 0027 GMT. The March contract which expired on Tuesday closed at $105.84 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 4.

* China, India and Japan are planning cuts of at least 10 percent in Iranian crude imports as tightening U.S. sanctions make it difficult for the top Asian buyers to keep doing business with the OPEC producer.

* Iran would take pre-emptive action against its enemies if it felt its national interests were endangered, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic's armed forces was quoted by a semi-official news agency as saying on Tuesday.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog expressed disappointment on Wednesday over lack of progress during two days of talks in Tehran over Iran's disputed nuclear programme and said its request to visit a military site had not been granted.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles were projected down last week for the second straight week on lower imports when inventory data are released later this week, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed.

* Gasoline futures ended at their highest level since May, lifted by the idling of BP Plc's Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Friday due to a fire.

* An increase in world oil prices has more than compensated Iran for revenues lost to lower crude exports because of sanctions imposed by the West, the head of the world's leading oil trader said.

* Attacks on oil pipelines, a dearth of funding from the state oil firm and regulatory uncertainty have dampened appetite for exploration of Nigeria's huge oil and gas reserves, its biggest producer Royal Dutch Shell said.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks retreated from a broad rally on Tuesday, undermined by rising oil prices and doubts about the success of Greece's second bailout, after the Dow Jones industrial average rose above 13,000 for the first time in nearly four years.

* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and implementation risks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- U.S. existing home sales for January 1500 GMT (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)