TOKYO, March 2 U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday, off a near 10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

Prices were sharply higher after the settlement following the report of the explosion in the oil-rich Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, although the report was not verified.

But they pulled back after Dow Jones newswires reported a Saudi oil official as saying the report was untrue, according to CNBC television.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 12 cents at $108.96 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling up $1.77 at $108.84 on Thursday.

It rose as high as $110.55 in post-settlement trading, the highest since May 4, 2011.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was untraded yet. The contract on Thursday settled up $3.54 at $126.20. In post-settlement trading, it rose as high as $128.40, the highest since July 2008.

* Thursday's gains also got support on news that Israel will soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile, escalating tensions over the crisis that has included tough sanctions against Iran.

* U.S. jobless claims fell last week -- the latest sign that the labor market recovery was gaining momentum.

* Global oil producers appear to have enough spare capacity to make up for Iranian exports curtailed by tough new sanctions, U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said on Thursday.

* BP shut a 77,000 barrel per day (bpd) oil gathering center at a key Prudhoe Bay oil field due to a fire on Wednesday, a state regulator said Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.

* The euro was on the backfoot in Asia on Friday, having fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 2330 Japan Unemployment rate/Jan

- 1000 Euro Zone Producer prices/Jan

- 1330 Canada GDP/Q4

- 1445 US ISM-New York index/Feb

- 1530 US ECRI weekly index

- 2030 US CFTC positions data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)