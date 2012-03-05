PERTH, March 5, U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Monday with concerns over tensions with Iran continuing to support prices, but prices were off the 10-month highs seen last week.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday warned against "loose talk" of a war with Iran ahead of a meeting in which he will urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid a premature strike on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

Obama's meeting with Netanyahu on Monday comes amid U.S. fears that Israel might opt to strike Iran on its own if it is not convinced of U.S. resolve to stop Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 38 cents at $107.08 a barrel by 0053 GMT, after settling at $106.70 a barrel on Friday.

* London Brent crude for April delivery rose 16 cents to $123.81 a barrel.

* A key segment of Enbridge Inc's oil pipeline system in the U.S. Midwest will remain shut down for up to four more days after a deadly vehicle accident in Illinois caused an oil leak and fire, likely squeezing supplies for refiners in the region.

* Iran's biggest Indian oil client, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), plans to cut its annual import deal with Tehran by as much as 44 percent to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012/13 as western sanctions make trade more difficult.

* Saudi Arabia has raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia, who buy more than half of its crude exports, by $1.25 a barrel for April, while cutting prices of its heavy crude for European buyers.

* A Reuters technical analysis suggested Monday that U.S. oil will rebound to $108.74 per barrel, followed by a drop to the March 2 low of $105.80.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimism without seeing more evidence of firmer growth and as they remained watchful of developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and in the oil market.

* The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets.

* Gold hovered around $1,710 an ounce on Monday after suffering its biggest one-week loss, as a stronger dollar weighed on market sentiment and investors watched the latest developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. factory orders, durable goods data for January, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.

* ISM U.S. non-manufacturing index for February, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.

* API weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)