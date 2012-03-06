PERTH, March 6, U.S. crude futures rose
slightly on Tuesday as worries grew about the risk of supply
disruptions amid rising tension over Iran's dispute with the
West on Tehran's nuclear program.
On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama met Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, hoping to convince
Israel to give sanctions against Iran more time, but the
Israeli prime minister offered no sign of backing away from
possible military action, saying his country must be the "master
of its fate."
The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency said
Iran had tripled its monthly production of higher-grade enriched
uranium and the IAEA chief added that the agency had "serious
concerns" about possible military dimensions to Tehran's
activities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed 48 cents to
$107.20 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling at $106.72 a barrel
on Monday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was not
traded after settling at $123.80 a barrel on Monday.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut China's 2012 growth target
to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, raising concerns about
growth in demand for oil going forward.
* Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were
expected to have risen last week, a Reuters survey of analysts
on Monday showed.
* An explosion hit an oil pipeline near the town of Quraiya
in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday as Syrian
troops began a military operation in the region, opposition
activists said. U.S. Senator John McCain on
Monday urged the U.S. to lead an international effort to protect
key population centers in Syria through air strikes on President
Bashar al-Assad's forces.
* Iraq said its oil output has risen above 3 million bpd for
the first time in more than three decades and that exports will
increase with a major new floating oil terminal beginning
operations this week.
* Speculators lifted their net long positions in Brent crude
oil futures in the week to Feb. 28, Intercontinental Exchange
data showed, mirroring an increase in net longs in the U.S.
contract.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and growth-linked currencies were under
pressure on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and
tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to
take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample
liquidity.
* The euro recovered from a two-week low as profit-taking in
the dollar offset data highlighting the diverging paths of the
U.S. and European economies. The Australian and New Zealand
dollars, which are closely correlated with global growth,
slumped after China announced its lowest annual growth target in
eight years.
* Gold steadied on Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the
previous session as China, viewed by many as the engine of the
global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper
prices were expected to attract more buying from jewellers in
Asia.
DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
