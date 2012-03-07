PERTH, March 7, U.S. crude oil futures were steady in post-settlement trading after news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply disruptions.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that new six-power talks with Iran offered a diplomatic chance to defuse a crisis over its nuclear programme and quiet the "drums of war".

Global economic worries and concerns about Greece's debt restructuring continued to diminish investor appetite for oil and other commodities as well as equities.

A U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast was supportive after it cut its output growth forecast for non-OPEC countries for 2012 and 2013 citing supply disruptions in South Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed 11 cents to $104.81 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after settling at $104.77 a barrel on Tuesday.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was not traded after settling at $121.98 a barrel on Tuesday.

* Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a Thursday deadline for a bailout package reemerged after the main bondholder group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone.

* Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its nuclear programme, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails.

* The industry group American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S}

* Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into recession, darkening prospects for oil demand.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday as investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global economies overshadowing support provided by ample liquidity.

* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth target.

* Gold fell 2 percent in heavy volume on Tuesday, breaching technical support as investors worried more about a possible Greek default, but some analysts said the metal looked oversold and was poised for a rebound.

DATA/EVENTS

* ADP U.S. employment report for February, 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT) Wednesday. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Perry)