PERTH, March 8, U.S. crude futures were
steady to lower in post-settlement trading on Thursday after
closing higher on optimism that Greece will avoid default
through a pending debt restructuring.
Major banks and pension funds supported Greece's bond swap
offer to private creditors, improving chances the deal will be
implemented and clearing the way for a bailout package to avert
an immediate Greek default.
Tensions over Iran's nuclear program, which have driven oil
prices, persisted. France on Wednesday voiced skepticism that a
revival of talks between six world powers and Iran would
succeed, saying Tehran did not seem sincerely willing to
negotiate about the future of its nuclear program.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
fell 6 cents to $106.10 a barrel by 0040 GMT.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was not
traded after settling at $124.12 a barrel on Wednesday.
* U.S. crude stocks rose 832,000 barrels last week, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report.
Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell
1.94 million barrels, the EIA said.
* U.S. companies increased their hiring in February,
according to the ADP National Employment Report. The private
sector added 216,000 jobs last month, ADP said, topping
expectations.
* China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in
2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement, giving
an early boost to oil prices.
* Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the
remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on
Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still
face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes.
* Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said it has stopped
buying Iranian crude to comply with Western sanctions against
Tehran and deliveries of oil under outstanding contracts will
end within weeks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on
brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap
to avoid a messsy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in
the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.
* The U.S. dollar was slightly higher against a basket of
currencies in Asian trading on Thursday after falling
broadly on Wednesday, while the euro and commodity currencies
saw some reprieve from this week's battering as Greece's debt
restructuring efforts looked to have made some progress.
DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)