PERTH, March 8, U.S. crude futures were steady to lower in post-settlement trading on Thursday after closing higher on optimism that Greece will avoid default through a pending debt restructuring.

Major banks and pension funds supported Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors, improving chances the deal will be implemented and clearing the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate Greek default.

Tensions over Iran's nuclear program, which have driven oil prices, persisted. France on Wednesday voiced skepticism that a revival of talks between six world powers and Iran would succeed, saying Tehran did not seem sincerely willing to negotiate about the future of its nuclear program.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude fell 6 cents to $106.10 a barrel by 0040 GMT.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was not traded after settling at $124.12 a barrel on Wednesday.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 832,000 barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report. Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels, the EIA said.

* U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, ADP said, topping expectations.

* China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in 2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement, giving an early boost to oil prices.

* Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes.

* Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said it has stopped buying Iranian crude to comply with Western sanctions against Tehran and deliveries of oil under outstanding contracts will end within weeks.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap to avoid a messsy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.

* The U.S. dollar was slightly higher against a basket of currencies in Asian trading on Thursday after falling broadly on Wednesday, while the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to have made some progress.

DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)