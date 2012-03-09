PERTH, March 9 U.S. crude futures held on
to the previous session's gains on Friday as Greece moved closer
to unlocking a much needed bailout package, while continuing
supply worries stemming from tensions over Iran's nuclear
program also supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
was unchanged at $106.58 a barrel at 0054 GMT, after rising 0.6
percent on Thursday.
* Sea-borne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 24, a weekly forecast from UK consultancy Oil
Movements showed.
* Around $100 is a "fair" price for a barrel of oil,
encouraging investment while sustaining economic growth in
consuming countries, the head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
told state news agency KUNA.
* Fuel oil inventories independently held at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose 26.1 percent to highs not
seen since mid-October, according to data from independent Dutch
oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.
* In Europe, Greece successfully closed its bond swap offer
to private creditors on Thursday, opening the way to securing
the funding it needs to avert a messy default on its debt,
according to several senior officials.
* Six world powers demanded that Iran fulfill a promise to
let international inspectors visit a military site where the
United Nations believes that explosives tests geared to
developing nuclear weapons may have taken place.
* Iran has not formally contacted the U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency about any inspector access to the Parchin
military site, IAEA head Yukiya Amano said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a
seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its
bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of
the release of U.S. employment data could check
momentum.
* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday on Greece hopes.
DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. February nonfarm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Robert Gibbons in New
York; Editing by Himani Sarkar)