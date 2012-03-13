TOKYO, March 13 U.S. crude futures rose on
Tuesday, after dropping by more than a dollar in the previous
session, as investors waited for a key Federal Reserve monetary
policy statement and weekly inventory data for further trading
cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 30 cents at
$106.64 a barrel by 0003 GMT, after settling down $1.06 at
$106.34 on Monday, the first decline in four days, hurt by
concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy.
* Brent crude was up 20 cents at $125.54 after
settling down 64 cents.
* Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have
lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve,
which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give
a nod to recent series of stronger data.
* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have increased
2.2 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of
analysts showed ahead of weekly stockpile data by the American
Petroleum Institute later in the day.
Distillate stocks are expected to drop by 1.2 million
barrels while gasoline stocks are expected to decline by 1.0
million barrels, the poll also showed.
* Euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels on Monday to
take a political decision adopting a second bailout for Greece
and to shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks set to
violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its deficit
target again this year.
* U.S. net exports of oil products will likely double in the
coming three years as the country's refiners ramp up output
while local demand wanes, research firm Wood Mackenzie said on
Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
statement.
* The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday,
having retreated from a seven-week high against a basket of
major currencies on some caution the Federal Reserve might sound
more dovish than expected at its policy meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- Japan BOJ rate decision
- 1130 US NFIB business optimism/Feb
- 1145 US ICSC chain stores/weekly
- 1230 US Retail sales/Feb
- 1255 US Redbook/weekly
- 1400 US Business inventories/Jan
- 1400 US IBD economic optimism/Mar
- 1815 US FOMC rate decision
- 2030 American Petroleum Institute oil report/weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)