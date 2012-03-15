TOKYO, March 15 U.S. crude futures edged
up on Thursday, paring the previous session's 1.2-percent
decline, but a strong dollar and bulging crude inventories in
the world's top oil consumer kept a lid on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was up 26 cents at
$105.69 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling down $1.28 at
$105.43 on Wednesday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery, which will
expire at the end of Thursday's session, was untraded yet, after
settling down $1.25 at $124.97.
The contract on Tuesday settled at $126.22, the highest
close since April 8, 2011, on an improved U.S. economic outlook.
* Crude stocks at the U.S. delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma
surged 2.5 million barrels to a nine-month high, government data
showed. Cushing posted its biggest 8-week build since early
2009, and stood at its highest since June 2011.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.75 million barrels last
week, the weekly report from the Energy Information
Administration said. Gasoline stocks fell 1.41 million barrels
and distillate stocks fell 4.68 million barrels.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the window
for a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program was
shrinking and he encouraged Tehran to seize the opportunity of
talks to avert even worse consequences than current economic
sanctions.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that most Americans would
support U.S. military action against Iran if there were evidence
that it was building nuclear weapons, even if such action led to
higher gasoline prices.
* Saudi Arabia is committed to fill any "perceived or real"
oil supply gaps, Ali al-Naimi, the kingdom's oil minister said
in a speech at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait.
* Incremental oil supply from non-OPEC countries running
short of expectations and a high level of supply outages are
supporting oil prices despite slack global fuel demand growth,
the International Energy Agency said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
* The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday
after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about
the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury
yields.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 1000 Euro Zone Employment/Q4
- 1230 US NY Fed manufacturing/Mar
- 1230 US Initial jobless claims/weekly
- 1230 US Producer prices/Feb
- 1300 US Foreign buying/Jan
- 1400 US Philly Fed business cond/Mar
- 1430 US EIA underground natural gas stocks/weekly
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)