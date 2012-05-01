SINGAPORE May 1 U.S. crude futures held steady
near $105 on Tuesday as the market looks ahead to data from
China for signs of a rebound in its manufacturing activities
that may lead to higher fuel demand at the world's second
largest oil consumer.
The front-month contract posted its first fall in seven
sessions after Spain, the fourth largest economy in Europe,
slipped into its second recession in just two years and as
growth in the United States slows.
Analysts' expectations for a sixth weekly rise in U.S. crude
inventories and higher OPEC output in April could also weigh on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, the front-month
contract for June delivery was down 4 cents at $104.83 by
2353 GMT. The contract settled on Monday at $104.87 a barrel,
down 6 cents.
* Extra crude from Iraq and Saudi Arabia has helped cover
for tighter sanctions on Iran, whose own oil output has hit its
lowest in two decades, while OPEC's April output is its highest
since 2008, a Reuters survey found.
* China's official manufacturing PMI, which samples
conditions in the country's giant factory sector before
industrial production data, may have further improved to 53.6 in
April from an eleven-month high of 53.1 in March, according to
analysts polled by Reuters. Data due at 0100 GMT.
* U.S. crude inventories likely rose for the sixth time in a
row last week, due in part to rising domestic production, a
preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its
report on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). EIA will issue
its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
* Delta Air Lines Inc will buy a Pennsylvania oil
refinery from ConocoPhillips for $150 million, the most
audacious move yet by an airline trying to save money on fuel
costs.
* The U.S. economy appeared to downshift as it entered the
second quarter, with consumers increasing their spending only
modestly last month and a gauge of business activity in the
Midwest falling sharply in April.
* Spain sank into recession in the first quarter and
economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict EU deficit
limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would delay any
return to growth until late this year or beyond.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since
November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy
may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in
the euro zone.
