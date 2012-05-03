SINGAPORE May 3 U.S. crude steadied above $105
a barrel on Thursday, after dropping in the previous session on
a surge in domestic crude oil inventories to their highest level
in more than 20 years and weak economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June edged up eight cents to
$105.30 a barrel by 2350 GMT, after falling nearly a dollar the
previous session.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.84 million barrels last week
to 375.86 million barrels, more than forecast, and hitting the
highest level since September 1990.
* U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, far
fewer than expected, a report by payrolls processor ADP showed
Wednesday.
* Iran said it would seek an end to sanctions over its
nuclear activities at talks with big powers later this month and
it sought to turn the tables on its Western foes by accusing
France of helping Israel develop "inhumane nuclear weapons."
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting.
* The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into
decline last month as a downturn appeared to be taking root
among core members France and Germany, a survey showed.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1145 EZ ECB rate decision May
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Mar
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi)