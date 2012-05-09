SEOUL May 9 U.S. crude oil futures recovered a
tad on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions,
although sentiment remained cautious on concerns over growing
U.S. crude stocks and the impact on demand of Europe's political
and economic crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery gained 14 cents at $97.59 a barrel as of 0022
GMT after settling down 93 cents at $97.01 a barrel, the lowest
front-month settlement since Feb. 6.
* In London, ICE June Brent crude climbed by 22
cents at $112.95 a barrel versus its settlement at $112.73 a
barrel, the lowest Brent front-month settlement since Feb. 2.
* Greece sank deeper into crisis when the Leftist candidate
for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition which the
biggest party said would destroy the country.
* The European Central Bank will not renegotiate the
nation's bailout package and there are no alternatives to
sticking with it if it wants to stay in the euro zone, ECB
Executive Boarde member Joerg Asmussesn was quoted as saying.
* U.S. industry group American Petroleum Institute said that
domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to
May 4, nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million increase
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Tokyo on Wednesday
there is a surplus of oil in the market. Top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia is pumping around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and is
storing 80 million barrels to meet any sudden disruption in
supplies, Naimi said on Tuesday.
* Oil production from non-OPEC nations will average 52.6
million barrels per day this year, 100,000 bpd lower from the
DOE's previous forecast. U.S. oil production will average 6.2
million bpd this year, 500,000 bpd higher from last year, the
DOE also said.
* Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude
oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador the United Arab
Emirates said.
* India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34
percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and
the first sign of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from
the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.
* Sudan's crude oil production at the Heglig oilfield will
increase to 80,0000 barrels per day, from a current capacity of
about 55,0000 bpd, and exploration deals for six blocks will be
signed soon as it moves to make up for a big loss in oil
exports, its oil minister said. [ID: nL5E8G8BAI]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2994, not far
from a three-month low of $1.2955 reached on Monday.
* Japan's Nikkei share average opened 0.7 percent down on
Wednesday as worries mounted that Greece could reject the
bailout that saved it from a chaotic bankruptcy and even leave
the euro altogether.
* Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a
two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend
off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0600 Germany trade data for March
1100 U.S. Mortgage market index
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories March
1430 U.S. EIA stocks data Weekly
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)