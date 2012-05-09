SEOUL May 9 U.S. crude oil futures recovered a tad on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, although sentiment remained cautious on concerns over growing U.S. crude stocks and the impact on demand of Europe's political and economic crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery gained 14 cents at $97.59 a barrel as of 0022 GMT after settling down 93 cents at $97.01 a barrel, the lowest front-month settlement since Feb. 6.

* In London, ICE June Brent crude climbed by 22 cents at $112.95 a barrel versus its settlement at $112.73 a barrel, the lowest Brent front-month settlement since Feb. 2.

* Greece sank deeper into crisis when the Leftist candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition which the biggest party said would destroy the country.

* The European Central Bank will not renegotiate the nation's bailout package and there are no alternatives to sticking with it if it wants to stay in the euro zone, ECB Executive Boarde member Joerg Asmussesn was quoted as saying.

* U.S. industry group American Petroleum Institute said that domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to May 4, nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in Tokyo on Wednesday there is a surplus of oil in the market. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is pumping around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and is storing 80 million barrels to meet any sudden disruption in supplies, Naimi said on Tuesday.

* Oil production from non-OPEC nations will average 52.6 million barrels per day this year, 100,000 bpd lower from the DOE's previous forecast. U.S. oil production will average 6.2 million bpd this year, 500,000 bpd higher from last year, the DOE also said.

* Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador the United Arab Emirates said.

* India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34 percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and the first sign of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.

* Sudan's crude oil production at the Heglig oilfield will increase to 80,0000 barrels per day, from a current capacity of about 55,0000 bpd, and exploration deals for six blocks will be signed soon as it moves to make up for a big loss in oil exports, its oil minister said. [ID: nL5E8G8BAI]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2994, not far from a three-month low of $1.2955 reached on Monday.

* Japan's Nikkei share average opened 0.7 percent down on Wednesday as worries mounted that Greece could reject the bailout that saved it from a chaotic bankruptcy and even leave the euro altogether.

* Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

0600 Germany trade data for March

1100 U.S. Mortgage market index

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories March

1430 U.S. EIA stocks data Weekly (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)