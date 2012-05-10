SINGAPORE May 10 U.S. crude oil futures were
steady below $97 a barrel on Thursday, after six straight
sessions of losses, as news that Greece will receive its latest
debt bailout payment eased concerns that Europe's woes could
affect demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
slipped 3 cents to $96.77 a barrel by 0050 GMT, after settling
down 20 cents to $96.81 on Wednesday.
* The board of the European Financial Stability Facility
agreed on Wednesday to make a payment of 5.2 billion euros in
emergency aid to Greece, overcoming opposition from some euro
zone member states.
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 3.65 million barrels last
week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly
report, more than analyst expectations.
* But the inventory boost in the EIA data was much less than
rise of 7.8 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum
Institute on Tuesday.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday oil
markets would remain well supplied even after fresh
international sanctions against Iran take effect, as global
crude oversupply is already as much as 1.5 million barrels per
day (bpd).
* Iran has authorized private Iranian exporters to sell up
to 20 percent of its crude exports in a move intended to help
skirt international sanctions, the head of the traders' union
said.
* Greece moved closer to a second snap election when the
head of the biggest party launched a new attack on leftist
Alexis Tsipras, saying his plans for a new government would push
the country out of the euro zone.
* China will cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3
percent from Thursday in response to declines in crude oil
prices, although the moderate cut is expected to be unlikely to
be sufficient to stimulate demand much.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the
dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its
rescue deal and raises the spectre of the country leaving the
euro zone.
* Japan's Nikkei share average opened down 0.4 percent,
after hitting its lowest in nearly three months the previous
day.
* Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a
two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend
off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
China Exports April
China Imports April
China Trade balance April
(Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Richard Pullin)