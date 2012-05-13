SINGAPORE May 14 U.S. crude prices dropped
below $96 a barrel on Monday, pressured by China's slowing
economy, the increasing likelihood of a Greek exit from the euro
zone, and Saudi's call for higher oil stock levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for June slipped 63 cents to $95.50 a
barrel by 6:21 a.m. (2221 GMT Sunday), adding to losses of
nearly a dollar the previous session.
* Brent crude oil eased 48 cents to $111.78 a
barrel.
* Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia wants an oil price of
around $100 a barrel and would like to see global inventories
rise before demand picks up in the second half of the year, Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday.
* China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April with lower
than expected output data, softening retail sales and easing
prices suggesting economic headwinds might be stiffer than
thought, requiring more robust policy responses to counter them.
* Greek political leaders on Sunday ignored a final plea
from the president to form a coalition government to avert a
repeat election, pushing the debt-stricken nation closer to
bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro zone.
* Tensions between Iran and the West is likely to keep oil
prices high despite a dramatic improvement in world supply and a
big build in stocks, the International Energy Agency said on
Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* More volatility could be in store for U.S. stocks this
week as investors grapple with less certainty about the U.S.
economic outlook and a new blow to the financial sector after
JPMorgan Chase's trading loss.
* China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400
billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of
a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
* U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in more than
four years in early May as Americans remained upbeat about the
job market, a survey released on Friday showed.
* Spain's clean-up plan for its troubled banks lacks some of
the key ingredients that helped other governments restore faith
in their financial sectors, restructuring experts said, pointing
to a potential need for heavier state
intervention.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar
China FDI (ytd) May
