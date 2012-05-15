* US crude stocks rise 6.6 mln bbls, API says

* Greece to hold new elections

* Germany sees strong economic growth in Q1

* COMING UP: EIA weekly inventory data, 1430 GMT

SINGAPORE, May 16 U.S. crude prices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, dropping below $94 a barrel as a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks and fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone outweighed strong economic growth in Germany.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June slipped 62 cents to $93.36 a barrel by 2302 GMT, adding to an 80-cent loss the previous session. It fell to a five-month low of $93.02 in post-settlement trade on Tuesday.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 6.6 million barrels in the week to May 11, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, far above the forecast for a 1.7 million barrel increase. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum inventory data at 1430 GMT.

* Greece will hold a new election after politicians failed to form a government following elections earlier this month, prolonging a political crisis that has pushed it closer to bankruptcy and exit from the euro.

* A jump in exports pushed Germany to surprisingly strong economic growth of 0.5 percent in the first quarter, beating forecasts and bouncing back from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011. [ID: nL5E8GF1SE]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar on fears the political turmoil in Greece could see Athens leave the common currency.

* Sales at U.S. retailers barely rose in April as the boost from an unseasonably warm winter faded, pointing to some loss of momentum in consumer spending early in the second quarter.

* The euro zone's gross domestic product stagnated in the first quarter, according to official data. That was slightly better than forecasts of a 0.2 percent dip and meant the euro zone dodged a technical recession following a 0.3 contraction in the last quarter of 2011.

* Gold slipped to a 4-1/2 month low.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Apr

0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Mar

1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Apr

1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Apr

1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Apr

1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Apr

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly

2350 Japan GDP qq annualised Q1

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by John Mair)