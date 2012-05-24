PERTH May 24 U.S. crude rose on Thursday after
Washington signalled it was hopeful of progress in resolving a
dispute over Iran's nuclear goals as talks on the issue enter a
second day, easing fears of oil supply disruptions.
But economic concerns about the euro zone lingered, with
European leaders preparing contingency plans in case Greece
decides to quit the euro.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 65 cents to $90.55 at 0121 GMT.
* ICE Brent crude climbed 92 cents to $106.48 a
barrel.
* Iran and six major powers exchanged proposals at talks in
Baghdad on Wednesday, attempting to defuse a dispute over
Tehran's nuclear energy programme.
* Wednesday's meeting came a day after International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said he
expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to boost cooperation with
the investigation into the Islamic Republic's nuclear activity,
although differences remained. [D:nL5E8GM7JN]
* European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday
that she wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, but that it
must fulfil the commitments it had made in return for its
financial aid.
* The Energy Information Administration's weekly report
showing rising U.S. crude inventories and lacklustre fuel
demand. U.S. crude stocks rose 883,000 barrels last week, only
slightly less than expected, the EIA said.
* The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China
this year to 8.2 percent and urged the country to rely on easier
fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state
investment to lift activity.
* The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong
start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence
that a housing market recovery was gaining some traction.
MARKETS NEWS
* The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low
against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to
further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro
zone kept investors on tenterhooks.
* Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on
Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May
0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI May
0800 Germany Ifo business climate May
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions May
0800 Germany Ifo expectations May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)