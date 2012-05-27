TOKYO May 28 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, extending gains into a third session on a slight recovery in the euro from near two-year hit lows last week and on continued fears that a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme could disrupt oil supplies.

U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude rose 43 cents to $91.29 a barrel at 2247 GMT.

* ICE Brent crude edged up 6 cents to $106.89 a barrel.

* Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil futures in London last week, but cut their net long positions in New York to leave the aggregate total largely unchanged.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog has not yet given good enough reasons to visit an Iranian site where it suspects there may have been experiments for developing nuclear weapons, Iranian media said.

The Parchin complex is at the centre of Western suspicions that Iran is developing a nuclear weapons capability despite Tehran's repeated denials of any such ambition. A report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week said satellite images showed "extensive activities" at Parchin.

* The leaders of France, Germany, Spain and Italy will meet on June 22 to discuss the euro zone crisis, said a spokeswoman for the Spanish prime minister's office.

* Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead, which if carried over to elections in June would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of new surveys showed on Saturday.

* Tropical Storm Beryl closed in on the southeastern U.S. coast on Sunday, dumping rain and whipping up heavy surf from northeastern Florida to South Carolina.

Computer forecast models show Beryl moving on an eventual path back out over the Atlantic after coming ashore, posing no threat to U.S. oil and gas installations in the Gulf of Mexico.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.

* The euro slumped to near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, rattled by fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk other debt-plagued countries could also leave the bloc.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

* 2330 - Japan household spending for April

* 2330 - Japan unemployment rate for April

* 2350 - Japan retail sales for April (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by John Mair)