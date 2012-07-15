SINGAPORE, July 16 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday, gaining for five out of the last six trading sessions on hopes of a recovery in demand growth as policymakers tackle Europe's debt crisis.

U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $87.29 a barrel by 2316 GMT after settling $1.02 higher and pushing above the front-month 50-day moving average for the first time since early May. Brent futures gained 49 cents to $102.89 after settling $1.33 higher on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yemen may be able to resume oil exports as planned this week after tribesmen agreed to allow repairs to the country's main crude pipeline, the oil minister said on Sunday.

* As Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz grew louder over the weekend, the United Arab Emirates quietly loaded its first cargo on Sunday from its long-awaited new oil export terminal on the Gulf of Oman.

* The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan on Saturday held their first talks since their countries came close to war in April, raising hopes for a negotiated settlement of oil and border disputes before an Aug. 2 U.N. Security Council deadline.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke serves up a new set of clues this week that might help solve one of the thorniest riddles for the world economy: what will it take to make the U.S. central bank ease monetary policy further?

* Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday she was confident that a majority of German lawmakers would back aid for Spain's ailing banking sector at a special sitting of the lower house Bundestag set for Thursday.

* Opposition fighters battled Syrian government forces in Damascus into the early hours of Monday in what residents described as the fiercest fighting yet inside the capital.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak.

* The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jun

- 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa May

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Jun

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm May (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Paul Tait)