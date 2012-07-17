SINGAPORE, July 17 U.S. crude slipped toward $88 per barrel early on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains on worries of a slowdown in demand after the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global economic growth and warned the outlook could dim further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. oil slipped 30 cents to $88.13 a barrel by 0009 GMT after settling $1.33 higher. Brent slipped 18 cents to $103.19.

* The IMF on Monday cut its forecast for global economic growth and warned that the outlook could dim further if policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough force and speed to quell their region's debt crisis.

* U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the country was mired in recession.

* Moody's cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian banks on Monday, bringing the country's top lenders in line with a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating last week, as well as lowering ratings for companies and local government authorities.

* A security team aboard a U.S. Navy refueling vessel fired upon an approaching motor boat off the United Arab Emirates on Monday after it ignored warnings, a U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in Jerusalem on Monday that Iran's proposals made in world power talks on its nuclear programme were "non-starters."

* Policymakers in emerging Asia are stepping up efforts to stimulate growth, and with government debt low and public savings high, chances are good they can spare the region the worst of the rich world's woes.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell to a one-month low against the yen o n Monday after poor June U.S. retail sales data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve may launch another round of quantitative easing to boost a slowing economy.

* A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

- 1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Jun

- 1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Jun

- 1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Jun

- 1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Jun

- 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jun

- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jul

- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)