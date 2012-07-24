TOKYO, July 25 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday to hover just above $88 after a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles added to pressure from worries over the European debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 42 cents at $88.08 a barrel by 2251 GMT. It settled up 36 cents at $88.50 on Tuesday, supported by robust Chinese manufacturing data.

* London Brent crude for September delivery had yet to trade after settling up 16 cents at $103.42 as nagging weakness in Europe limited gains for oil prices.

Business surveys showed the euro zone's private sector shrank in July for a sixth month, as manufacturing wilted and Germany's private sector shrank for a third straight month.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute data showed after Tuesday's settlement, surprising analysts who expected a decline.

Gasoline stockpiles rose 2.3 million barrels and distillate stocks rose 2.6 million barrels, the API said.

U.S. crude oil inventories had been forecast to drop 700,000 barrels, with distillate stocks having risen 1.1 million barrels and gasoline stocks slipping 600,000 barrels, a Reuters poll taken ahead of weekly inventory reports showed.

* U.S. gasoline demand fell by 5 percent over the last two weeks as the price of a gallon shot up for the first time in more than 3-1/2 months, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

* Spain on Tuesday paid the second highest yield on short-term debt since the euro's birth, another sign of a growing belief that the country will need a full sovereign bailout.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting U.S. companies, including bellwether UPS.

* The euro tumbled to a two-year low against the dollar for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by weaker-than-expected German data, a day after Moody's warned of fallout from Europe's debt crisis on the region's strongest economies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 2350 Japan trade data June

- 0830 UK GDP preliminary Q2

- 1100 US Mortgage market index weekly

- 1400 US New home sales June

- 1430 US Energy Information Administration oil data weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)