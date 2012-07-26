TOKYO, July 26 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Thursday after two days of gains as a series of weak economic data globally raised worries over fuel demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 13 cents at $88.84 a barrel by 2348 GMT, after settling up 47 cents at $88.97 on Wednesday as weak U.S. homes sales data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would act to adopt more quantitative easing to support the economy.

* London Brent crude for September delivery was still untraded, after settling up 96 cents at $104.38 as fears over worsening Middle East turmoil countered weak European economic data in core countries Germany and France.

* In Asia, South Korea's economy grew 0.4 percent in the April-June period over the prior quarter, the central bank's advance estimates showed on Thursday, just below the market's consensus forecast and less than half the pace in the first quarter.

* U.S. congressional negotiators are trying to finish work on new sanctions aimed at further restricting Iran's oil revenues, a package they hope to approve by the end of next week before lawmakers leave Washington for an extended recess.

The sanctions, which have been in the works for more than seven months, are designed to crack down on transactions with Iran's national oil and tanker companies, and to hamper the ability of Iranian banks to transfer funds electronically.

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose 2.7 million barrels last week on sharply higher imports, defying forecasts for a modest drawdown, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also rose sharply.

* Western powers have been calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to be removed from power in the wake of a revolt against his regime but now fear he will fight to the end, raising the risk of sectarian warfare spreading across one of the world's most volatile regions.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.

* The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six days on Wednesday after a European Central Bank official said he could see grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a banking license that would increase its crisis fighting firepower.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany Gfk consumer sentiment Aug

- 0600 Germany import prices June

- 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 annual growth June

- 1230 U.S. Durable goods June

- 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims weekly

- 1400 U.S. Pending home sales June

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)