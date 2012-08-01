SINGAPORE Aug 2 U.S. crude prices steadied
below $89 a barrel on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
offered no new stimulus measures to shore up growth and boost
fuel demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September eased 16 cents to $88.75
a barrel in early Asia trading, after rising 85 cents the
previous session.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.5
million drop in domestic crude oil inventories last week, the
largest weekly drawdown since December and far more than the
700,000 barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll.
* The Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary
stimulus on Wednesday even as it signaled more strongly that
further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic
recovery that it said had lost momentum this year.
* China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell
to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is
barely growing, while a rival HSBC survey indicated the more
market-sensitive private sector is starting to recover.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. companies hired more workers than expected in July,
but continued weakness in the manufacturing sector pointed to
sluggish economic growth.
* Euro zone manufacturing took another turn for the worse
last month as output plummeted, hammering home the scale of the
region's economic crisis that also depressed export orders from
factories in China and India.
* The United States raised the pressure on euro zone
leaders to take decisive action on solving the region's debt
crisis, notably by lowering troubled members' borrowing costs,
on the eve of a crucial European Central Bank meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)