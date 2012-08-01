SINGAPORE Aug 2 U.S. crude prices steadied below $89 a barrel on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus measures to shore up growth and boost fuel demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September eased 16 cents to $88.75 a barrel in early Asia trading, after rising 85 cents the previous session.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.5 million drop in domestic crude oil inventories last week, the largest weekly drawdown since December and far more than the 700,000 barrel decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

* The Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus on Wednesday even as it signaled more strongly that further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that it said had lost momentum this year.

* China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival HSBC survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector is starting to recover.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. companies hired more workers than expected in July, but continued weakness in the manufacturing sector pointed to sluggish economic growth.

* Euro zone manufacturing took another turn for the worse last month as output plummeted, hammering home the scale of the region's economic crisis that also depressed export orders from factories in China and India.

* The United States raised the pressure on euro zone leaders to take decisive action on solving the region's debt crisis, notably by lowering troubled members' borrowing costs, on the eve of a crucial European Central Bank meeting.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug

1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)