SINGAPORE Aug 3 U.S. crude prices edged up
towards $88 a barrel on Friday, supported by an expected cut in
oil output in the North Sea and falling U.S. gasoline stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September rose 30 cents to $87.43 a
barrel in early Asia trading, after falling $1.78 the previous
session.
* Maintenance work in the British sector of the North Sea
will cut crude oil production in September. The Brent contract
is based on four North Sea crude oils - Brent, Forties, Oseberg
and Ekofisk - and export programmes for September were expected
to show a sharp drop.
* U.S. gasoline inventories fell sharply last week,
according to the government's weekly report on Wednesday, and
Chicago cash gasoline differentials rose to their highest in a
year this week, on refinery problems and a shut crude oil
pipeline in the region.
* The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may
again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs but the conditions it set and the
dissenting voice of its key German member disappointed markets.
MARKETS NEWS
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits rose last week and manufacturers suffered an unexpected
drop in orders in June, suggesting the economy is struggling to
break out of a soft patch.
* Investors hoping the corporate earnings season would
signal a turning point in China's economic slowdown have been
largely disappointed, with big manufacturers joining consumer
companies to warn of flagging sales in the world's No.2 economy.
* U.S. retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales for
July, but the gains were largely due to discounting and do not
necessarily signal vigorous consumer spending for the rest of
the year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Jul
1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)