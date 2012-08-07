SEOUL Aug 7 U.S. crude slipped below $92 per barrel on Tuesday after gaining almost 6 percent in the last two sessions, but hopes that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East are expected to support prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. September crude dropped 29 cents to $91.91 a barrel as of 0051 GMT, after two straight sessions of gains. It closed higher on Monday at $92.20, highest for front-month U.S. crude since July 19.

* Brent September crude also shed 19 cents at $109.36 after settling at $109.55, the highest close for front-month Brent since May 16.

* Oil prices should draw some support from improved sentiment in financial markets after yields in Spain and Italy inched lower on Monday on hopes the European Central Bank will follow through with last week's statement that hinted at upcoming policy steps to contain Madrid's surging borrowing costs.

* In the Middle East, Syria's prime minister fled the country on Monday, denouncing the "terrorist regime" of Bashar al-Assad as the United States hailed the highest level government defection as a sign the Syrian president was losing his grip.

* Iran, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, plans to host a meeting of regional and other countries this week on ways to resolve the country's conflict, the official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

* New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip the state banking license of Standard Chartered Plc, saying it was a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.

* U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast down last week for a second straight time on lower refinery activity, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of industry and government data due this week. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will release its report on Tuesday at 2030 GMT.

* Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthened in the western Caribbean Sea on Monday and was forecast to become a hurricane and smack into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, U.S. forecasters said. They said it was too early to know if it could disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.

* Market participants are now waiting for key China data on Thursday for signs the world's second-largest economy and top energy consumer has improved from a lacklustre first half.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market.

* The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export market.

* U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT): 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Aug 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jun 0900 Italy GDP prelim yy Jul 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Jul