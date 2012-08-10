SEOUL Aug 10 U.S. crude futures held steady above $93 a barrel on Friday on hopes for more stimulus moves from major economies such as China and also underpinned by tight crude supply from the North Sea.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. September crude was steady from the previous settlement at $93.36 a barrel.

* In London, Brent crude for September delivery was down 15 cents at $113.07 a barrel as of 0022 GMT, after closing $1.08 higher at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3.

* Analysts said economic data fed investor hopes for U.S. growth prospects and the energy demand outlook. New claims for jobless benefits in the United States fell last week, and a separate report showed the trade deficit in June was the smallest in 1-1/2 years.

* Worries about tighter North Sea output supported Brent, with production in September seen down 17 percent due to maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield and natural declines.

* Data from China showed annual consumer inflation hit a 30-month low last month and industrial output grew at its slowest pace in about three years. Markets saw that as a sign that officials would do more to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.

* China's refinery throughput inched up 1.1 percent in July, reversing a run of declines for three straight months, but the latest data was the second lowest this year as demand stayed tepid in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia pumped 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, cutting output by 300,000 bpd from June, an industry source said on Thursday.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may have to reduce its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2013 by 20 percent, the exporter group said, citing a vague and turbulent outlook for the global economy.

* Tropical Storm Ernesto crossed the coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, sending wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro remained down slightly at $1.2296 but well above an overnight low of $1.2266 and a more than two-year low of $1.2042 hit last month.

* Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Friday's open on a lack of fresh positive catalysts after a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus and as the end of a disappointing earnings season shifted focus to economic indicators.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):

- China Exports

- China Imports

- China Trade balance

- 0430 Japan Industrial output revised

- 0645 France Industrial output

- 1800 U.S. Federal budget for July (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)