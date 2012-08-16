SINGAPORE, Aug 16 U.S. crude futures stayed close to a three-month high in early Asian trade on Thursday on a steeper than expected drop in oil inventories in the United States, the world's biggest consumer, despite a modest rise in imports. U.S. crude had gained 11 cents to $94.44 per barrel by 0025 GMT, after rising 90 cents to its highest settlement since May 14. Brent was unchanged at $116.25, after ending $2.22 up at the highest settlement since May 2. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week despite a slight climb in crude imports, while inventories of refined products were mixed as plant utilization remained high, government data showed on Wednesday. * The president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, Richard Fisher, on Wednesday repeated his view that more monetary policy easing would not help boost employment and could even hurt the U.S. economy as it could exacerbate market uncertainty. * U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for a second straight month and the year-over-year increase was the smallest in more than 1-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve room to ease policy further to tackle high unemployment. * The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation suspended Syria's membership early on Thursday at a summit of Muslim leaders in Mecca, citing President Bashar al-Assad's violent suppression of the Syrian revolt. * Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately", the state news agency reported in an SMS alert on Wednesday. * Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday it would take three weeks to repair its 186,000 barrels per day Madero refinery in Tamaulipas state after fire but that it only cut gasoline production by a total of 50,000 barrels. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar held near a fresh one-month high against the yen in early Asian trade on Thursday, while the euro nursed modest losses having succumbed to a bit of selling pressure overnight in thin market conditions. * U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Thursday: - 0900 Euro zone Inflation - 1000 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index - 1230 U.S. Housing starts - 1230 U.S. Jobless claims (Reporting by Elizabeth Law; Editing by Joseph Radford)