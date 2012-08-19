SINGAPORE, Aug 20 U.S. crude inched up in early
Asian trading on Monday after the White House's plans to release
emergency oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices in the
country was opposed by its Asian allies as well as the head of
the International Energy Agency.
U.S. crude edged 18 cents higher to $96.19 a barrel
by 2330 GMT, after scaling a three-month high last week. Brent
rose 35 cents to $114.06.
FUNDAMENTALS
* President Barack Obama faced stiff resistance to the
possibility of releasing emergency oil reserves to quell rising
energy prices on Friday, with Asian allies and the head of the
West's energy agency rejecting any need for action now.
* U.S. crude oil demand fell to its lowest in nearly four
years in July, dropping 2.7 percent from a year earlier to
18.062 million barrels per day, the lowest since September 2008,
the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
* The United Nations on Friday confirmed that veteran
Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi would become the new
international mediator on Syria, as the 17-month-old conflict
slid deeper into civil war and refugees fled to Turkey in
increasing numbers.
* Trade volumes for the euro zone rose in the first half of
the year, the EU statistics office said on Friday, underlining
the area's dependence on external sources of growth as economic
activity within the zone stagnates.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and held even
against the yen on Friday as investors curbed their recent
enthusiasm for the single currency ahead of upcoming events that
could test their appetite for risk.
* The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the
market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007,
suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might
be closer to a resolution.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 1230 U.S. National activity index for July
